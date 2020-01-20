Three men die in ‘targeted hits’

Three people were killed in what appears to be a series of early Monday morning hits.

In all the murders, the victims were executed in different areas across Nelson Mandela Bay, and left for dead.

The latest incident happened shortly after 3am when a man was shot dead inside a shack in Mlangeni Street in Motherwell.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said residents heard gunshots and alerted the police.

“It appears that Vusumzi Maritz, 27, was asleep when a lone gunman shot him twice. Another resident, woken by the shots, saw someone in the distance running down the road,” he said.

Beetge said the motive for the murder was unknown.

In another incident, shortly before 1am, a man was found dead in the road near St George’s Strand — near the pool area.

“The body was discovered by security [guards] who then alerted police.

“It is unknown when the actual murder happened. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was shot and killed in the road where he was then left,” Beetge said.

The man, whose identity is unknown, had two gunshot wounds to the head.

That murder took place just forty minutes after another body was found in Kwadela Street in Zwide

“[Police in a] patrol van noticed a man lying in the road.

“As they approached, they noticed he had been shot multiple times in the upper body and head,” Beetge said.

Several spent cartridges were found. In all three attacks, nothing appeared to have been stolen.

The man found in Zwide has also not yet been identified.

“At this stage, the motive appears to be targeted killings. Nothing suggests that the murders are linked at this stage,” Beetge said.

Three cases of murder are under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit which investigates hit related murders.