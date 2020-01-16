Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe‚ who was jailed for violence that flared up during the varsity fees protests‚ has thanked South Africans for their support and lobbying for his release.

On Twitter‚ Cekeshe said he would not have been freed had it not been for the public’s calls for his release.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all those who tirelessly championed the cause to my release and used social media platforms‚ such as this one‚ to raise awareness around my case.

“I know I would not have been released without its added pressure‚” Cekeshe said‚ adding that he was humbled by the support.