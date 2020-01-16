Paroled Fees Must Fall activist Cekeshe thanks SA for support
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe‚ who was jailed for violence that flared up during the varsity fees protests‚ has thanked South Africans for their support and lobbying for his release.
On Twitter‚ Cekeshe said he would not have been freed had it not been for the public’s calls for his release.
“I’d like to take a moment to thank all those who tirelessly championed the cause to my release and used social media platforms‚ such as this one‚ to raise awareness around my case.
“I know I would not have been released without its added pressure‚” Cekeshe said‚ adding that he was humbled by the support.
Tweeter family. I'd like to take a moment to thank all those who tirelessly championed the cause to my release and used social media platforms, such as this one to raise awareness around my case. I know I would not have been released without its added added pressure. (Humbled)— Kanya Tandile Cekeshe (@KanyaCekeshe1) January 14, 2020
Cekeshe was released on parole from the Leeuwkop Prison in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg‚ on December 24.
He had been there since December 2017‚ after being sentenced to eight years in prison‚ three of which were suspended‚ for public violence and malicious damage to property.
He pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a #FeesMustFall protest in 2016.
There were mixed reactions to Cekeshe’s post‚ which was shared hundreds of times.
I just hope you will be able to pick up the pieces of your life and build a great legacy from it. Your name is in the history books and your sacrifice has paved a way for so many. Thank you and I will keep on praying for you.— Maqhamakazi (@ZamanjeD) January 14, 2020
Many hailed him a hero‚ saying his name would be etched in the history books‚ but others condemned him for having taken the law into his own hands.
This should be a lesson for you. Never take the law into your own hands irrespective of the cause.— DaddyCool (@CharlieDance18) January 14, 2020