‘Broken organisation’ Prasa lost R1bn in two years

PREMIUM

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has said a culture of impunity contributed to the malaise at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the utility’s governance problems were self-inflicted, largely because of poor and indecisive leadership.



The minister also disclosed that, over a period of just more than two years, the agency had lost R1bn due to arson attacks on carriages, train collisions, vandalism of power stations, public disorder and floods...

