It’s a family thing, says Eastern Cape mayor in brawl footage

Troubled Alfred Nzo district mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu says he will not relinquish the mayoral chain because of family squabbles, and insists his personal life is separate from his work.



The ANC regional chairperson told Times Select’s sister publication Daily Dispatch on Tuesday he was the one who had been attacked in videos that went viral last week – videos he says were manipulated and “malicious”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.