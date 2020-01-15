‘Holy sh*t, I’m floored’: Charlize on receiving another Oscar nod
Fans are excited that SA-born Charlize Theron has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in Bombshell.
News of the actress receiving the Academy Award nod was announced on Monday.
She will go up against Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Renée Zellweger.
It is the third time Theron has been nominated for a prestigious Oscar.
She bagged a Best Actress award in 2004 for her role in Monster.
In 2006, she was nominated in the same category, for the film North Country.
In Bombshell, Theron, with co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, tells the true story of the sexual assault scandal that brought down head of Fox News Roger Ailes.
The prestigious ceremony will be held in Las Vegas in the US on February 10.
On social media, Theron was stunned at the news and thanked the academy for recognising her.
Speaking to CNN Entertainment, she said: “Making Bombshell is one of the great highlights of my career.
“I wish that the story in this film never needed to be told, but I am so proud of the entire team on this film for telling it with such grace, sensitivity and humanity.
“I feel really lucky and blessed to do what I do and work with the people I get to work with, and I am ever thankful to the academy.”
Playing the role of Megan Kelly, Charlize told Deadline that seeing what her character had to go through was particularly difficult for her.
“We [as women] shouldn’t even be in that situation in the first place.
“We want more than that.
“We want a world where that’s not even asked, where we are not even in that situation where we have to choose what we’re going to do in the first place.
“And I just don’t think that is too much to ask.
“I think that is a human right that we should all have.
“We should be able to go to work and live in a world where we’re not threatened, we’re not power-played and we’re not sexually harassed.
“We’re not sexually assaulted just to provide for our families or for ourselves.”
Since learning about Theron’s Oscar nod, fans have flooded social media timelines with congratulatory posts. — TimesLIVE
OSCARS Best actress 2020 NOMINATIONS!!! - Well done Charlize Theron, who won previously for "MONSTER".— Martin Lane (@lanetwit678) January 14, 2020
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
You were amazing, #allthewayfromtheEASTRAND you know what that is❤️— Gift Delihlazo (@Giftd27) January 13, 2020