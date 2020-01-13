Alleged cop killer case postponed for state witnesses to testify

The trial of a former police constable and her co-accused who allegedly orchestrated the murder of two men, one a police officer, was postponed on Monday when the Port Elizabeth High Court heard that state witnesses were still on leave and not available to testify.



This after the matter was postponed in October when it emerged that the same state witnesses were testifying in other matters across SA and were not available...

