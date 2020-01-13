Bay transport head encourages bus workers to ‘stand firm’ in wage dispute

A secret recording has surfaced in which Nelson Mandela Bay’s head of roads and transport, Rosie Daaminds, is heard encouraging workers to stand firm in their wage dispute with the company that runs the city’s bus system.



In the leaked recording, Daaminds can be heard telling workers that Spectrum Alert had been better managed under sacked CEO Chris King...

