Who’s killing our peacocks?
There is a peacock killer on the loose in Port Elizabeth.
The gruesome discovery of the carcasses of four peacocks in the St George’s Park area between December and January — all with bullet wounds — has led Wildline chair Arnold Slabbert to believe that someone is deliberately killing them. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.