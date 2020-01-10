Load-shedding moves to stage 1

An “improved prognosis” means load-shedding will be downgraded to stage 1 on Friday morning.

Eskom said in a statement that stage 1 load-shedding would kick in at 6am and continue until 11pm.

“Our pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators,” the statement reads.

“These emergency reserves will be used to supplement generation capacity today [Friday]. Our intention is, however, to use as little diesel as possible in order to manage our costs.

“Our diesel generators will therefore only be used in the event of emergencies to back up our other units.”

