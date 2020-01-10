‘We’re leaving SA after rock attack’

A party of holidaymakers was pelted with rocks while relaxing at the bottom of the 100m Tsitsa Falls in Tsolo, Eastern Cape, at the weekend — and for one family it has proved the last straw.



The attack by six youngsters occurred at noon on Saturday, Eugene Couzyn, a tour guide and the owner of one of two helicopters used to transport the visitors to the picturesque site, said...

