Only three weeks left to enter The Herald Cycle Tour

It’s that time of the year again, when Christmas trifle makes way for a green salad in your fridge, and what better way to kick-start your new year’s fitness resolutions, than to sign up for the upcoming Herald Cycle Tour?

There is only three weeks left to enter for this popular, proudly Eastern Cape race, considered one of the top classic cycle events in SA.

Celebrating its 35th race year, organisers of The Herald Cycle Tour attribute this long-standing popularity to the fact that the race brings together cyclists from all walks of life and fitness levels, for a day of fun on their bikes.

There is still plenty of time to train for The Herald Cycle Tour, which takes place over two weekends – with the Mountain Bike Challenge and junior races on February 16 at the Addo Polo Club, and the road race on February 23 in Port Elizabeth.

“With the Road Race, cyclists can look forward to a day out on Nelson Mandela Bay’s roads,” The Herald Cycle Tour race director Julie Briggs said.

“The professional cyclists along with their team managers head off first, followed by the racing groups, and then the more casual cyclists who are there to soak up the views and atmosphere while cycling with their friends.”