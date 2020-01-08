WATCH | Siblings, aged 5 and 7, brave it out with great white sharks in Mexico
Two members of YouTube's “The Bucket List Family”, seven-year-old Dorothy Gee and her five-year-old brother, Manilla, have become internet favourites after cage swimming with great white sharks in Mexico.
The experience was shared on the family's channel a month ago and has garnered more than 4-million views.
Dorothy and her mother, Jessica, were the first to get inside the cage, followed by Manilla and his father, Garrett.
Speaking of the experience, Manilla said “it's like floating in space, it's like jumping on the moon”, while Dorothy said “you're in the cage, but there are holes. Lots of big holes.”
Dorothy went on to talk about the beauty of the sharks.