Bay district earns ‘A-club’ status with matric pass rate of 81.3%

The Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district made history by becoming the first district in the Eastern Cape to earn a spot in the coveted “A-club” with an overall pass rate of 81.3%, up by 5.3 percentage points from 2017.

The district’s class of 2019 made up of 63,795 pupils, also took pole position in terms of bachelors’ passes at 39.2% and distinction pass rates at 4.5%.

The region was followed in all three cases by the Buffalo City Metro district with an overall pass rate of 77.9%, bachelors pass percentage of 37,4% and a distinction pass rate of 4.4%.

Education MEC Fundile Gade presented the provincial breakdown of the 2019 matric results during a media briefing at the Mandla Makupula Education Institute in East London.