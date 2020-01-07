Matric pass rate may rise, but school system not healthy: Equal Education

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga may announce an improvement in the overall matric pass rate - but this in itself does not provide a fair indication of the health of the education system as a whole.

Ahead of the results being released on Tuesday evening, Equal Education cautioned in a statement that it was critical for the department of basic education (DBE) to ensure that pupils got a “quality” education in the foundation phase of schooling to avoid dropping out of the system.

The organisation said the minister would likely declare “a system on the rise”.

"However, celebrating this pass rate has become almost farcical. Every year, experts petition Motshekga to place greater emphasis on the percentage of grade 2 learners who leave school with a matric certificate a decade later.

"The difference in pass rates, when dropouts are considered, is striking."