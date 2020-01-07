DA concludes probe into 'sex soundbite' Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will know within a few days whether he still has a future in the DA.

The party said on Monday that it had completed an internal investigation into a leaked audio clip purportedly featuring Mokgalapa and now former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge.

The 30-minute clip, which surfaced in November, is a recording of two people allegedly engaged in an intimate act and discussing plans to fire government officials. They refer to the speaker of the Tshwane council as a "witch" and delve into plans to take a BMW X5 belonging to an official for their own use.

The "sex and gossip" clip was allegedly recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October, after a mayoral committee meeting.