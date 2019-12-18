Tiny dolls were once cutting-edge for trainee doctors
The first cut isn’t the deepest, but it’s the one that leaves it mark on second-year medical students in SA.
As they begin to cut open cadavers in their anatomy training, each group gives its cadaver a name to maintain a sense of humanity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.