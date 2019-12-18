Meghan Cremer's alleged killers fail to get state evidence for bail bids

A bid to spend Christmas at home by the three men accused of murdering Meghan Cremer failed to take off in the Athlone magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Jeremy Sias, Shiraaz Jaftha and Charles Daniels attempted to get the state to hand over evidence to them for use in their bail applications.

Cremer's body was found at a remote sand mine in Philippi on August 8, a few kilometres from the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei horse stables, where she was last seen five days earlier.

The accused argued that they were entitled to the evidence, including a medical report compiled by a doctor who examined the accused after their arrest, written confessions and the report about an identification parade where Sias was allegedly pointed out as a suspect.