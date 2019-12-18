I’ll prove my Busisiwe Mkhwebane spy claims, vows DA MP

Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach has turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal to prove she was justified in claiming public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was a spy.



Breytenbach says she is “very confident” she will be able to prove her allegations against Mkhwebane, who launched a defamation suit against her in 2017. ..

