Lonely Christmas looms after court’s ‘split’ decision on siblings
Three siblings at the centre of a bitter custody battle between their divorced parents will spend Christmas apart after the Cape Town High Court permitted their eldest brother to emigrate to Alaska with their father.
The youngest children, both girls, will spending the festive season with their mother in Cape Town...
