Stokvel robbers strike eight times, snatching R700,000

Dozens of stokvel members who spent months saving so their families could enjoy Christmas have had their dreams dashed — R700,000 of their savings has been stolen in Nelson Mandela Bay in just 11 days.

The money was stolen in eight separate robberies, with the first taking place on November 29.

On Monday, three stokvel clubs were robbed in the Bay, prompting police to warn people about the dangers of carrying large sums of cash.

A stokvel is a group savings club where investors pool savings and contribute a set amount every month.

Each member receives a lump sum payout at a specific time of the year based on a predetermined date — usually just before Christmas.

Stokvel co-ordinator Thozana Tanda, 40, who was attacked at her house in Njakazi Street, Motherwell, on November 29, said she was devastated by the loss of her stokvel’s money.

“I drew R122,000 at the bank and came home when three men with guns came into the house. They threatened me and took the money,” Tanda said.

“They then ran off and got into a car and drove off.”

Tanda said the men were believed to have followed her from the bank.

“Our club is [made up of] about 25 people and each pays different amounts per month.

“I then go draw the money for Christmas to pay them,” she said.

“Now they robbed me and the money is gone.

“People are very upset about this and they do not understand it is not my fault.”

Tanda said most members joined the club as a fail-safe for a Christmas payout.

“People use it for various things such as food for Christmas or graduation for their children.

“I feel very bad about this but there is nothing I can do,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said stokvel co-ordinators traditionally committed to paying out the cash in December.

“This is why there is a spike in these robberies around December,” he said.

“People are getting their savings payout for Christmas.

“The catch to this system is that the stokvel co-ordinators become prime targets as they are responsible for the money.

“In some cases, the money is kept in a bank account and then drawn for payouts.

“In these cases we have seen that the robbers know when the payout is expected and when the money will be drawn.

“Before drawing the cash the person is followed and then robbed on their way to the agreed payout point.”

Beetge said a woman who had drawn R200,000 earlier this week was robbed inside a taxi.

We find that in several cases the criminals have inside information on where and when these funds will be drawn.

“In some cases it is purely opportunistic.”

Of the eight robberies, four occurred in Motherwell with others taking place in KwaDwesi, Kwazakhele, Zwide and another on the N2 outside Port Elizabeth when the victim was travelling back from Paterson.

Motherwell Cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said he was disappointed that residents were not heeding the advice of the police and continued to carry large sums of money.

“Investors should do research on their stokvel club organisers before joining and make sure that their investments will be kept safe and distributed in safe ways back to them.

“There should be minimum risk of being robbed by making use of electronic transfers.

“While this continues not to be done, more robberies will take place and more investors will go empty-handed,” he said.