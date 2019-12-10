Roxette frontwoman Marie Fredriksson dead, 61
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.
Her manager confirmed the star's death on Tuesday in a statement, explaining that it followed “a 17-year-long battle with cancer”.
Her bandmate Per Gessle also paid tribute to her, calling her “the most wonderful friend for over 40 years”.
“Things will never be the same,” he added.
The group topped the charts in the 1990s with hits including The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love.
Social media was flooded with tributes to Marie as friends and fans remembered the star.
Gutter to hear Marie Fredriksson dying at 61. Roxette was a brilliant pop duo. The Look and Musta Been Love are two of the best tunes of the 80s! pic.twitter.com/e9d0Vfx8X8— Kenny McIntosh ?️? (@KennyMc1985) December 10, 2019
Just heard my childhood hero Marie Fredriksson (of @TheRealRoxette) has passed away yesterday... I'm crying now... So sad, she was only 61.— ℙ? ℙ??? ???️? ?????????? ?? (@PlaystationPixy) December 10, 2019
Rest in peace dear Marie ♥#RIPMarieFredriksson #Roxette pic.twitter.com/wYMn1cQjtT
Thank you for all the awesome music... #Roxette #MarieFredriksson pic.twitter.com/FmAmgGzRfw— Oggy Shopov (@OggyShopov) December 10, 2019
I can’t believe this ? a massive fan of roxette, Marie Fredriksson was such an inspiration to me ? RIP #MarieFredriksson #roxette pic.twitter.com/FKMMbPALi0— H͙E͙L͙L͙O͙ G͙O͙R͙G͙E͙O͙U͙S͙ A͙T͙ 'ᑌᑎIᑫᑌE ᗷEᗩᑌTY'? (@ScarlettUnique1) December 10, 2019