Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding

Heavy rains and floods have left parts of Gauteng swamped.

TimesLIVE reported that Centurion was the worst hit, with Midrand and Pretoria also experiencing the terrible aftermath of floods.

Weather service Saws issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West after days of heavy rain.

“The rain is expected to start subsiding on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, when

temperatures will start warming up, especially over Gauteng, Mpumalanga and places in the eastern part of the Free State.”