Load-shedding will continue into the weekend after overnight power cuts

SA woke up on Friday to confirmation of more load-shedding after a night of rolling blackouts, as Eskom grappled with plant breakdowns and replenished its emergency reserves.

“As a result of further unplanned breakdowns, critically low water levels at our pumped storage schemes and the need to manage diesel reserves, stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 5am [on Friday] when the situation will be reviewed,” Eskom said on Thursday night.

“As the system is severely constrained, with unplanned breakdowns above 12,500MW, the possibility of load-shedding remains very high throughout the day.”

On Friday morning the power utility confirmed in an update that stage 2 load-shedding would resume at 9am until 6am on Saturday.

Rotational power cuts were implemented at short notice on Thursday from 4pm. The power cuts were suspended at 5am on Friday.