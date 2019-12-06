Ex-cop faces murder over love triangle

A former policeman who was charged with attempted murder for allegedly chopping off the hand of a man he accused of having an affair with his wife will now face a murder charge after the victim apparently succumbed to his injuries.

Mzamani Nocky Makhuva appeared before magistrate Albert Mudau in the Malamulele regional court on a charge of attempted murder this week.

He was charged after he allegedly chopped off Ripambeta High School teacher Hasani Chauke's hand with a sharp object, after accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

But before the trial could go on, the prosecution and his lawyer Freddy Makamu told Mudau that there were new developments in the case that would make it impossible for the attempted murder trial to go on.

It emerged that Chauke had died after Makhuva, who had been hounding him for a long time, had allegedly chopped him to death.