Spartans get Dunk-ed
Aussie Ben Dunk played a starring role as the NMB Giants beat the Tshwane Spartans by six wickets in their Mzansi Super League 2.0 clash at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night.
Dunk, who rode the luck of being dropped three times, slapped a career-best 99 not out as the Giants staged a remarkable comeback to reach their venue record target of 189 to sneak home with only two balls to spare...
