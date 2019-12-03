KZN pupil jailed for hijacking and trying to drive over female teacher

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after he assaulted, hijacked and attempted to kill his schoolteacher.

According to the provincial department of education, the assault occurred on August 12 when a teacher at Chibelihle Combined School in the midlands was attacked by a 24-year-old pupil while she was on her way to work.

"He was standing at the traffic light and waved the teacher down. She was unsuspecting and didn't think anything of it, so she stopped to ask him if everything was OK," provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told TimesLIVE.

"Suddenly he started physically assaulting her and dragged her out of her vehicle."

Mthethwa said the pupil attempted to drive over the teacher before fleeing the scene in her car.