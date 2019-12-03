Taxpayers will fork out another R95m on renovating MPs' houses

The government is expected to fork out about R95m in taxpayer money to renovate its three parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

In a response to a parliamentary question from the DA's Samantha Graham, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said the average cost of renovations allocated to each unit was R361,882. The total cost of the project is R95.9m.

De Lille said the scope of work mainly focused on diminishing maintenance items resulting from a lack of routine maintenance in the Acacia Park, Pelican Park and Laboria Park parliamentary villages.