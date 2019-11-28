Sweaty weather alert: It's going to be hotter than 40 degrees in some towns

Temperatures are forecast to hit 43°C in the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet on Thursday, as heatwave conditions were forecast for parts of SA.

Several towns across the country were expected to swelter in the high 30s, with some exceeding the 40°C mark.

They included Taung in the North West at 41°C, Upington in the Northern Cape at 42°C, Beaufort West in the Western Cape at 42°C and Komani in the Eastern Cape at 39°C.