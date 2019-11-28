Public enterprises working 'urgently' to keep SAA flying

The department of public enterprises said on Wednesday that it is working with SAA to ensure that it's able to keep operating.

It said the one-week strike at the airline, and the cancellation of bookings as a consequence, had resulted in a sudden deterioration of SAA’s financial position.

"Accordingly, the department of public enterprises is working together with SAA to urgently formulate immediate actions that will be required to provide support to enable SAA to carry on its business," said the department in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The department added that additional details would be announced over the next week.