Mid-income earners are hunting travel, entertainment and health deals on #BlackFriday

South Africans spent about R2.9bn on Black Friday last year, and retailers have the opportunity to capitalise again this year, according to CashConnect.

“While retailers have traded in a tough economy all year, Black Friday presents a much-needed chance to boost profits,” said the company. “The popularity of Black Friday has surged over the past few years. A PwC consumer behaviour study published in 2018, stated 54.6% of South Africans participated in Black Friday deals in 2017, and that 66.5% intended to do so in 2018. A similar growth rate will see almost 80% of SA consumers taking to the shops on November 29 2019.”

CEO of Premier Banking at FNB, Kamal Kalian, said clients who earn between R16,500 and R25,000 monthly were spending their money on travel, entertainment and health deals.

FNB customers were also hunting deals at Zando, Superbalist, Takealot, OneDayOnly, Dial a Bed, CTM and Dion Wired.