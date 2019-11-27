‘We want justice’

PREMIUM

As a devastated Missionvale mother watched her son’s tiny coffin being carried out after his funeral service, angry residents demanded justice for the toddler who was killed when a taxi crashed through the fence and into the yard where he was playing.



Two-year-old Lutho Situngu died on November 15 while having fun with his friends — Akum Pink, 4, and one-year-old Akuthi Pink — in their enclosed garden...

