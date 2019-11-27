Turning plastic waste into fashion

A Nelson Mandela art and design student known for his unconventional approach to performance art by producing extravagant wearable clothing items made of plastic waste, has been shortlisted for a Stamp Out Marine Plastic Pollution award.



First-year student Luke Rudman, 19, will travel to Cape Town next week where he will present his artwork at the Commonwealth Litter Programme conference...

