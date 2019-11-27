Fed-up pupils to join eight-day walk for better education

Fourteen pupils and two teachers from schools in Nelson Mandela Bay will embark on an eight-day, 263km trek to the provincial department of education offices in Zwelitsha, near King William’s Town, to voice their frustrations over poor conditions at schools in the province.

The walk is organised by Artworks for Youth, a non-profit organisation operating in Port Elizabeth’s Joe Slovo Township, and was in part-fuelled by failed attempts to engage meaningfully with the district education office in Port Elizabeth.

Artworks for Youth offers free visual art instruction, academic support and mentoring to students in the area.

On Tuesday, more than 20 pupils from different schools hosted a flash mob at Greenacres Shopping Centre to raise awareness about the walk and highlight the poor conditions of their schools.

Pupils Vuyisani Nomtshotsho, 15, Asathule Sowazi, 19, and Qhamokuhle Ntleka, 18, who did not want to name their schools, said they hoped to make a difference.

Asathule said they battled with safety at their schools and a shortage of teachers and learning materials.

“In my school we have lots of problems, and we have raised our concerns with the education office at KwaDwesi, but nothing has ever changed,” she said.

She added demotivated teachers were the biggest problem and that it showed in pupils’ academic performance.

“At school you’ll get a teacher who comes into class and just writes notes on the board and never explains it to the pupils.

“Surely we deserve better than that,” she said.

Vuyisani said: “At school, in some subjects, we have no teachers and they give us marks and we pass, but the problems are in the next grade when you clueless, because you know nothing about it.”

The pupils said the education department had failed them and that there was not much hope of change.

Qhamokuhle said if it was not for the Artworks for Youth programme many pupils would have dropped out of school.

“We come from families where parents are not educated and you can never challenge or speak badly about teachers.

“Our parents don’t value our opinions and in their eyes the teaches are always right,” she said.

She added the lack of learning materials and resources contributed to the high rate of failure in township schools.

“It is very difficult to learn under such circumstances and we plead for better education so we can go out there and make a difference in our families and society.”