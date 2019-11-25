SAHRC denies it does 'not have enough evidence' to prosecute Eben Etzebeth

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has denied claims that it had not gathered enough evidence to prosecute Eben Etzebeth.

The Springbok rugby player was accused of racism and using derogatory language during an altercation in Langebaan before the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

SAHRC chair Bongani Majola told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that reports at the weekend that the commission's executive head, advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, had expressed doubt about forging ahead with the case due to a lack of evidence were “completely false”.

Rapport newspaper cited documents in which the advocate had raised these concerns.

“There is no truth in those claims,” Majola said on Monday. "[Thipanyane also said] 'from the complainants we’ve got everything' ... We have the evidence.”

“I really would not want us to go to court without a proper investigation into this matter,” Thipanyane said, according to the weekend report.

Majola said the commission was ready and wiling to proceed with its case against Etzebeth, who, it warned in September when announcing its intention to prosecute, “would not get away with murder”.

Majola said a high court interdict to have the case dismissed was holding up proceedings.

“We are prepared to go to court. When his application in the high court to stop us from going to the equality court is dismissed, then we will be ready to go.”