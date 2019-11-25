Parliament welcomes SIU raid over failed Giyani water project

Parliament's water and sanitation committee on Monday welcomed a raid by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the Lepelle Northern Water Board offices in Polokwane.

The raid comes amid allegations of corruption in an incomplete multibillion-rand water infrastructure project in the Giyani area.

“All allegations of corruption must be investigated and concluded so that if there is any unlawful activity, adequate consequences are meted out. It is unacceptable that the project has not been concluded since its launch in 2014, which robs residents of much-needed water,” said committee chair Machwene Semenya.

At least one person died as a result of the incomplete project. The boy was alleged to have been fatally injured when he fell into a trench dug by a contractor earlier this year.