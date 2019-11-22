RDP housing is at a snail's pace in Eastern Cape

Four companies contracted in 2015 were meant to deliver 2,500 RDP houses by 2017. To date, they have only completed 718, and of those, many have not yet been handed over.

In 2015, Ingqayi/Mvelaphanda Construction company was awarded a tender of R74m to build 500 houses in Tsomo, Eastern Cape.

But GroundUp reported that, to date, only 120 of the 500 houses have been completed. A further 111 houses are still at foundation level, 31 are partly constructed and 238 were never started.

Eastern Cape MEC for human settlements Nonkqubela Pieters’ spokesperson Masiza Mazizi, said Ingqayi had left the site without giving a reason. He said the department had no option but to terminate the contract. The company had been paid just over R20m so far.

The completed houses however have snags and cannot be handed over to beneficiaries until they are signed off by officials. This has caused anger as completed houses stand empty. Some residents have now tried to occupy the houses.