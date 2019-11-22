AmaXhosa king to get state funeral, flags to fly at half-mast

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special “category 1" funeral to honour the late AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.

The announcement was made on Thursday, a week after Sigcawu's death.

“The king’s funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion,” the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa was expected to deliver a eulogy on Friday, November 29, the day Sigcawu will be laid to rest.

“The National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country from Monday, November 25 2019 until the evening of Friday, November 29 2019,” the presidency said.

Sigcawu became king in 2006. He was the first king in SA to be crowned, in 2015, after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership, said the presidency.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to Sigcawu whom he said was as an outstanding leader who served his people with selfless dedication.