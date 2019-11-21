‘Gangster’ jailed for shooting at house

A suspected gangster who fired several shots at a house in Kleinskool has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Melvin Elvis Cedras, 20, believed to be a member of the Spotbouer gang, was arrested on March 15 after firing several shots at a house in Main Road, Kleinskool.

The shooting is linked to another gang investigation.

Cedras was found guilty on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on two counts of attempted murder as well as illegal possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at the time of the shooting an undercover police car was parked near the house.

“As the two opened fire on the house, the two plain-clothed police officials jumped out the car and gave chase,” she said.

“They managed to arrest Cedras after a foot chase.

“He had fired shots at the police while trying to escape. No-one was injured during the shooting.”

Naidu said that the gun found on Cedras had been reported stolen in Port Elizabeth in April 2019.