Kempson blasts fired up Kings, says lock Fortuin

PREMIUM

It was a blast from coach Robbi Kempson that stung the Isuzu Southern Kings into action after a humiliating 50-0 defeat against Glasgow Warriors, Kings lock Aston Fortuin said.



The revving, described as a “hounding” by Fortuin, did the trick because the Kings hit back in their next match with a first Guinness PRO14 win on foreign soil...

