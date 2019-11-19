Provincial committee to oversee preparations for amaXhosa king’s funeral

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has established a provincial interministerial committee to lead the provincial government’s preparations for the funeral service of the amaXhosa king Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu.

The king died on Thursday last week in Mthatha’s Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after he was rushed there by ambulance on Wednesday evening.

The committee, which is convened by co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha, includes MECs Fezeka Bayeni, Weziwe Tikana and Babalo Madikizela.

The premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said the technical team supporting the committee would be co-ordinated by director-general Marion Mbina-Mthembu and included Mabuyane’s special adviser, Zandisile Qupe, and officials from the various government departments.

“The [committee] held its first meeting yesterday afternoon [Monday] and is working with the royal family and other stakeholders involved in the preparations for funeral service of the king,” Sicwetsha said.

“A special executive council meeting will be held Wednesday morning at the State House in Bhisho ... to receive reports from the [committee] about the preparations for the funeral service and approve submissions requiring [executive committee] resolutions for the logistics of the funeral service of the king in line with applicable policies,” he said.