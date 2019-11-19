Sanco challenges renaming of Uitenhage

What is a Kariega? Or who is Kariega?

These were the recurring questions from residents of KwaNobuhle at a public meeting called by the South African Civic Organisation on Monday to discuss the name-change proposal for Uitenhage.

Khoi and San chief Mervyn Allies submitted his proposal for Uitenhage to be renamed Kariega two years ago, saying renaming the town was about restorative justice and that the name should reflect the original inhabitants.

The aim of the meeting was to encourage residents to send through objections to the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee and to encourage them to sign a petition that Sanco would be submitting in the hope of halting the process altogether.

Disappointed by the turnout at Babs Madlakane Hall, Sanco secretary Mzwandile Hote told those in attendance that the organisation was against the geographical names committee recommendation that Uitenhage should be renamed Kariega.

“Besides the name, we object to the entire process of how we got here, because I believe that the majority of people living in townships did not get an opportunity to give their own suggestions.

“This thing [public hearing on the proposed name changes] was held at the town hall last year and not everyone had access to get there,” he said.

Hote proposed that the renaming process be put on hold and for the name Uitenhage to remain in place.

Andile Maja supported the proposal and said residents were not made aware of the 2018 public hearings.

“The ruling party is supposed to be here telling us what is happening around us, but they are missing in action.

“We don’t want to be renamed Kariega; we don’t even know who Kariega is or when he was born,” Maja said.

Another resident, Johnson Kula, vehemently rejected the name change suggestion and added there was already a place called Kariega on the outskirts of Humansdorp.

“The [geographical names] committee can’t just come and give us a name - it’s unacceptable.

“Kariega is a name that is associated with the Khoi and San.

“If you look at history books you’ll find that the Khoi and San found us already living here, but this renaming process will distort our history.

“We know who we are and where we come from.

“It’s misleading and humiliating for our history to be eroded while we watch,” Kula said.

Toto Masela also objected and added that the way information was shared with residents had changed since 1994.

“If there was something this big happening, we’d be called to stadiums and not hear or read about information that affects our lives in the media.

“We need to have broader consultation because loudhailers are not enough.

“This name has no historical and ideological link with us, so we don’t accept it,” Masela said.

After years of public debates on name changes, the geographical names committee has recommended that Port Elizabeth be renamed Gqeberha, the airport be named after Khoi and San chief David Stuurman and Uitenhage be renamed Kariega.

Uitenhage’s Rosedale township will be renamed Kamesh if the committee’s recommendation is approved.

It has also proposed that the acronym NU — used to demarcate sections of Motherwell township — be scrapped.

The recommendations have caused an uproar among residents over the past week, with a petition titled “Keep the name Port Elizabeth” being circulated on social media.

On Tuesday morning the petition had about 22,000 signatures.

Objections may be e-mailed to Chuma.Mfikili@ecsrac.gov.za, Linda.Zileni@ecsrac.gov.za and Mark.Mandita@ecsrac.gov.za