JUST IN | John Steenhuisen elected DA interim leader

John Steenhuisen has been elected as the DA's interim leader.

The decision was made by delegates that met at a special federal council meeting on Sunday, held at the party’s head office in Johannesburg.

With 20 years of being a public representative under his belt, Steenhuisen said he had built up the experience and skill set to be able to lead the DA.

He has vowed to regain the support the party lost at the May 2019 polls.

Steenhuisen took over as DA parliamentary leader after Mmusi Maimane quit the party in October.

Ivan Meyer was also elected as the new interim federal chair after the position was left vacant when Athol Trollip stepped down in October.

The party's national spokesperson, Solly Malatjie, confirmed the news on his Twitter account.