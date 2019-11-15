Outrage as large parts of Bay go without water for days
Large parts of Port Elizabeth have been without water since Monday afternoon and residents are livid.
The areas affected fall in wards 1, 6 and 8, with water supply in ward 1 restored by Thursday afternoon — something councillor Tracy Weise said she hoped was not just a temporary fix...
