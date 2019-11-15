Bobani to sign drought disaster declaration in 48 hours — Lungisa

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani will sign the declaration for the city to maintain its classification as a disaster area within 48 hours.

This was said by mayoral committee member Andile Lungisa during a visit to the Impofu Dam on Thursday.

Lungisa was flanked by water and sanitation director Barry Martin and the acting executive director of infrastructure and engineering, Zukile Nogongo.

With no end in sight to the drought that has been plaguing the Bay, Lungisa said the municipality had been interacting with multiple spheres of government about the situation.

Lungisa called for people to save water.

“In the future we must be able to build the biggest water scheme ever,” he said.

“We want to build a desalination plan, we are having those talks with Coega.

Martin said the level at Impofu was too low to extract water.