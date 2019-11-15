East Cape Hawks boss in crusade against syndicates
There is nothing more rewarding than finding people who have been abducted and saving them. These are moments I will take with me to my grave.
So says acting Eastern Cape Hawks head Brig Gopz Govender, who headed up the team who tracked down kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy, who was found chained in a Witbank house six months after she went missing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.