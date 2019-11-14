Statement by child rape accused ruled inadmissible

Details of a statement given to a member of the St Francis Bay community police forum by alleged child rapist Mzingisi James Ntshontshi were ruled inadmissible as evidence in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.



This after Malibongwe Mantla, 37, testified in court that on August 12 2018 he had questioned Ntshontshi, 49, about what had happened to the 19-month-old baby girl left in his care...

