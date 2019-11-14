Government employees to pay 7.7% more for medical aid

Employees of the state will have to pay on average 7.7% more in contributions to the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) from next year, but lower earners will benefit from almost unlimited access to private hospitals on the lowest option.

The increases which will impact members range from 7.19% of the Emerald Value Option to as high as 8.7% on the comprehensive Onyx option.

They are, however, among the lowest increases that large medical schemes have announced for next year: Discovery Health’s average increase is 9.5%, Bonitas’s 9.9%, Momentum Health’s 8.2% and Fedhealth’s is 10.6%.

Dr Stanley Moloabi, the scheme’s chief operating officer, told a recent stakeholder briefing on the benefit and contribution changes for next year, that the scheme found its options are between 9% and 36% cheaper than similar options on other schemes.

Government employees enjoy good subsidies for their membership of the scheme and those earning between R8,500 and R17,000 a month may qualify for a 100% subsidy of their contributions if they opt for the lowest-cost option for a limited number of dependants. This Sapphire option will be renamed Tanzanite One from next year and will offer private hospital cover for admissions.

Last year, the scheme increased its cover on this option to include 20 types of admissions to private hospitals. As of next year all admissions types will be covered, although Dr Vuyo Gqola, the scheme’s chief healthcare officer, says there are limits. The cover does, however, extend beyond prescribed minimum benefit cover, she says.