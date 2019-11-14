Phone stolen? Call the bank quickly — your accounts can be raided

The “Find my iPhone” app may seem like a great way to track your device if it’s lost or stolen, but ironically, it could be how phone thieves are able to get into their victims’ banking app on the stolen phone and clean out their accounts.

In the past week, TimesLIVE heard from several people who had their iPhones stolen, mostly in the Sandton area, and then discovered that their bank accounts had been raided via the banking app on their phones.

Sasha Sathianathan of Durban had her cellphone, an iPhone XR, snatched from her hand outside Sandton City as she was hailing an Uber in October.

She later discovered that R43,000 was transferred out of her accounts into a Capitec account.

Standard Bank said it was not liable for her loss and her passwords were compromised.

“My phone was unlocked when it was grabbed from me, but my banking app requires a password, and I have no idea how they got it,” Sathianathan said.