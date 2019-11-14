Faf dares Bok teammates to flash cozzies for a cause

No-one can deny that Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk made a ballsy move when he met Britain’s Prince Harry wearing nothing but his patriotic swimsuit after SA won the Rugby World Cup.

The picture went viral.

And now he is putting that fame to good use, collaborating with Cipla SA to challenge all men — including the prince — to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer.

Posting on Instagram, De Klerk poked a bit of fun at himself to raise awareness about this very serious topic.

“I’m challenging all South African men to be ballsy and tackle testicular cancer by feeling for any irregular lumps, swelling or pain,” De Klerk says in the post.

Having dropped his pants, De Klerk has challenged his Bok teammates to do the same in the name of cancer awareness.

The 28-year-old posed in the famous swimwear in a picture posted on Instagram and urged his skipper, Siya Kolisi, and teammate Jesse Kriel to help spread the word on the cause by also posing in their swimsuits.

The challenge itself is simple: First, do a testicular self-examination, then post a Faf-inspired selfie with the caption, “I’m ballsy — I checked”, and challenge someone to post a picture to continue with the challenge and spread awareness about the cause.

Remember to include #FafChallenge, #ballskills, #CancerAwareness and tag @CiplaRSA so you can help to create awareness.

Kolisi later took up the challenge, posting a picture to his Instagram page.

"ACCEPTED! Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in young men. Early detection = high cure rate, so swipe up on my Stories or click the link in my bio to find out some important tricks & tips on how to up your ball skills," he posted.

Though it is one of the most common cancers in men between the ages of 15 and 49, if diagnosed in the early stages, the survival rate for testicular cancer is 99%.

Despite this, the number of SA men being diagnosed with late-stage cancer is on the rise.

Unlike prostate cancer, early-stage testicular cancer can be detected through a simple self-examination.

Cipla CEO Paul Miller said: “It was incredible to see South Africans unite in celebration of the Springboks’ victory.

“Like with the Rugby World Cup, we need to have a common goal: to raise awareness around testicular cancer.

“So, let’s stop being embarrassed and man up to start a crucial conversation.

“Early diagnosis saves lives, and as Cipla, we’re trying to ensure that people live a long and healthy life.”

For important tips on how to “up your ball skills”, visit www.fafchallenge.com.