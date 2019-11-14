Mabuyane saddened over King Sigcawu death

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has expressed his sadness over the death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

The 51-year-old king was taken to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha at about 6pm on Wednesday evening. He died early on Thursday morning.

“We have received with a heavy heart and sadness the passing of AmaXhosa King, His Majesty, Ah Zwelonke Sigcawu.

“On behalf of the Eastern Cape government and the people of the province, we send our heartfelt condolences to the royal family, AmaXhosa, and those who worked with his majesty,” Mabuyane said.

He added that traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would visit the royal family to offer moral support and convey the provincial government’s heartfelt condolences to the family during this mourning period.

DispatchLIVE reported that Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu said the family was yet to meet and that comprehensive statements would be released after the family meeting.

“We are devastated about this as the family, but we still have to meet and inform all the people close to the family,” a distraught Xhanti said.

Zwelonke had been the king of AmaXhosa since the death of his father, King Xolilizwe Sigcawu, in 2005.